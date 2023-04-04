RAPID CITY - William (Bill) Joseph Crackel, 74, of Rapid City, passed away on March 31, 2023, after a brief battle with Alzheimer's.

Bill was born on May 18, 1948, to Wayne and Louisa Crackel in Pierre, SD. He went on to serve for the United States Army as a private first class stationed in Fort Riley, KS.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy of 40 years; six children: Staci, Robert, Tina, Dora, Eric and Sarah; and three sisters: Betty Lou, Janis, and Jackie; 12 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his paternal and maternal grandparents, his parents, a son, and a grandson.

Bill drove truck for most of his life. He also liked to work on vehicles in his off time. He always had some project he was working on whether it be a classic car he was restoring or building something out of wood in the garage.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home followed by inurnment at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.