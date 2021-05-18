RAPID CITY | William “Bill” Paulson, 70, died Friday, April 16, 2021.

Bill was born on Feb. 15, 1951 in North Carolina to Buddie G. and Eleanor “Jackie” (Bowling) Paulson. He grew up in Rapid City and attended Rapid City area schools.

Bill enjoyed camping and fishing. He was an avid New England Patriots fan and enjoyed watching WWE wrestling.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Deb Filibeck.

Bill is survived by his sister, Robin (Keith) Bella; nephews: Dylan Mashek, Kaine Bella, Brian Waldner, and Matthew Waldner; and nieces: Ashley Filibeck and Kierra Bella.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday, May 24, at the VFW Post 1273 (420 Main St.)

His online guestbook is available to sign at www.osheimschmidt.com.