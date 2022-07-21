William "Bill" Riggert, age 84, of Show Low, Arizona, died on Friday, July 15, 2022 at the Scotchman Living Center in Philip.

William "Bill" Riggert was born on February 13, 1938 to Elmer and Fran (Joyce) Riggert in Emmetsburg, IA. On March 18, 1938 his family moved to Viewfield, SD. He attended grade school at the Lost Nation country school and attended his high school years in New Underwood, SD.

On September 20, 1955, he married Darlene (Brassfield) May. To this union three daughters were born, Robin Robertson, Patsy Besson and Carolynn Anderson. He was employed with Cal-gas in various locations and then moved to Show Low, AZ around 1967.

He became self-employed with winterizing mobile homes and purchasing real estate for rental property. He met his domestic partner Marion and spent the remainder of his life there until June 3, 2022 when his three daughters, sister and niece brought him back to South Dakota due to his failing health.

Survivors include his daughters Robin (Craig) Robertson, Patsy (Jim) Besson and Carolynn (Rick Sutter) Anderson. Grandchildren, Justin (Angela) Robertson, Tyler (Tiffani) Robertson, Heather Hanna, Tammi Ramsey, Jim (Judy) Besson, Joe Besson, Lisa (Tyson Nehring) Anderson, and Laura (Kevin Sosa) Anderson. Great grandchildren Tryn (Logan) Wilson, Karlie (Jace) Nelson, Teigen Robertson, Bryce Hanna, Jaycen Hanna, Zac Hanna, Samantha Besson and James Besson. His sister Judy Wagenaar, niece Vicky Litzinger, great nephew Tad (Jordan) Litzinger, three great-great nephews; Brantley, Sawyer, Joc, great nephew Jared (Shawna) Litzinger, his domestic partner Marion Pitman and a host of other relatives and friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law David Wagenaar.

A private family service will take place.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.