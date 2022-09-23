RAPID CITY - William "Bill" Robert Wyatt died on September 15, 2022, in Rapid City, South Dakota, of natural causes at age 85. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Barbara C. Wyatt.

Bill grew up in Miles City, MT, and attended St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN (at the insistence of his Norwegian grandmother), where he majored in history. After graduating from St. Olaf magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa, Bill accepted a fellowship offer from Tulane University to do graduate work in American history.

Bill's interest in history was primed by the formative role his own family played in Montana history. His grandfather, William Hawkins, after serving as a Texas Ranger following the Civil War, migrated to what was then Montana Territory in 1878, where he became a military scout and buffalo hunter at Fort Keogh under the command of Nelson A. Miles (for whom Miles City is named). William Hawkins later became the first chief of police in what was to become Miles City.

During most of the 1960s, Bill was a professor of history at Augustana College (now Augustana University) in Sioux Falls, focusing on twentieth century American history and, in particular, on the administration of Theodore Roosevelt. While at Augustana, Bill helped to develop the Center for Western Studies, of which he served as the first executive director.

Bill left Augustana in the late 1960s to pursue a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, and a follow-up grant from the Rockefeller Foundation, to develop an oral history of South Dakota families whose personal histories dated back to frontier settlement. This work led Bill to become involved in the development of a national oral history organization, on whose board Bill served for many years. In 1977, Bill was elected president of the National Oral History Association.

In the mid-1970s, Bill undertook the direction of a federally funded experimental project, based in Rapid City, that was designed to test a variety of new concepts in the delivery of health care services to individuals living in "extremely rural" conditions with a 55-county area of North and South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, and Nebraska. This pilot program eventually became Western Health Systems, which Bill led for approximately 10 years.

Beginning in the mid-1980s, Bill transitioned to independent consulting work, largely with organizations in crisis or requiring a "trouble-shooter" to resolve particularly vexing agency issues. Bill took on a number of consulting assignments for the South Dakota Governor's Office in the fields of education and educational television, economic opportunity, grantsmanship, and foundation relations.

Bill served 12 years on the Augustana College Board of Regents, 12 years on the board of the South Dakota Committee on the Humanities, nine years as an Advisor to the National

Trust for Historic Preservation, 24 years as a board member and executive director of Historic South Dakota/Preserve South Dakota (now the South Dakota Historical Society), 12 years with the Rapid City Arts Council, and 13 years as a board member of the Dahl Arts Center.

Bill and his wife Barbara had a productive partnership as well as a loving marriage. Barbara, who was a former student of Bill's at Augustana College, was herself a historian and assisted Bill with the preparation of countless articles, studies, and grant applications. Bill is survived by Barbara's four children. Everyone who knew Bill will miss not only his keen, incisive mind, but also his gentle good humor.

No services will be held. The family asks that any donations in Bill's honor be made to the South Dakota Historical Society Foundation, 900 Governors Drive, Pierre, SD 57501.

Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home.