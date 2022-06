STURGIS - William Howard Anderson, 83, of Sturgis, SD, died Friday, October, 15, 2021, at Weston County Health Services, Newcastle, WY. Memorial services will be held Friday, June 10, 2022, 1:00 p.m., at Kinkade Funeral Chapel, Sturgis, SD. Burial will follow at Bear Butte Cemetery in Sturgis. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.