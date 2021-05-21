William J. Clucas

RAPID CITY | William John Clucas, 74, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at his home in Rapid City. Bill was born April 3, 1947, in Winthrop, Massachusetts, the oldest of four, to William G. and Edith (Vasseur) Clucas.

In April of 1967 Bill enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, finishing his tour in Rapid City.

On August 18, 1973, Bill married Beatrice Arguello. To this union three Blessings were born, Kerri Ellen, Tara Ann and William Gerard II.

On March 14, 1992, Bill married Jacqueline Harms. Two more Blessings were brought to this blended family, Amanda Star and Ryan Micheal.

On May 1, 1974, Bill started his 45-year career with Black Hills Workshop.

Bill is survived by his wife of 29 years, Jacki Clucas, daughters Kerri (Willie) Stephen, Tara Clucas, Amanda (Nathan) Grohs, and sons William G. Clucas II (Lindsey Roskos) and Ryan Harms, all of Rapid City; grandchildren, Dominique Clucas (Katy Odenbach), Andraya Clucas-Hopkins (Donte Bledsoe), Carlos Hopkins Jr., Brayden Stephen, Jaylen Stephen, Ethan Clucas, Wyatt Grohs and Abby Grohs; great-grandson, Boston Bledsoe; brother, John (Mary Gail) Clucas; sisters, Ellen (Al) Bennett and Patricia Colangelo; in-laws, Roger and Belva Star; brother-in-law, Mike (Leaon) Star; and numerous nieces and nephews.