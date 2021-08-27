RAPID CITY | William L. Dunlap died Thursday, July 22, 2021 at the Monument Health Home Plus Hospice House in Rapid City.

William Loveless Dunlap was born Jan. 9, 1940 in Elmira, New York to Harold and Harriet (Loveless) Dunlap. He attended school in the Elmira area. He entered the United States Air Force on July 18, 1958.

He married Jo Anne Oyler on Aug. 6, 1960 in Rapid City. They lived in several places before Bill was honorably discharged from the Air Force in 1963. He was employed with several companies including Xerox, where he retired as District Manager in Chicago, IL. They returned to Rapid City.

Bill was a good man and a terrific husband, father, friend and a fighter during his treatment with cancer. He will be greatly and dearly missed.

Bill is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jo Anne Dunlap of Rapid City; one daughter, Cynthia (Keith) Houdashelt of Rapid City; one brother, Robert "Bob" Dunlap of Pennsylvania; one sister, Nancy (Mike) Cleary of Pennsylvania; two grandchildren, Austin Dandridge and Colton Riley; and brothers- and sisters-in-law: Cecil and Ruth Jenkins, Larry and Eddi Oyler, Jim Oyler, and Bob Oyler.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two nine-year-old twin brothers, and one sister.