William L. Olsen

RAPID CITY | William Lee "Bill" Olsen, 90, died Aug. 13, 2021 at Fort Meade Veterans Hospital Hospice Care Unit in Sturgis, where he had received exceptional and compassionate care.
Bill was born to Clarence and Thelma (Shannon) Olsen on June 3, 1931 in Nemo. He was the third child of eight born to the couple. Olsen attended grade school and junior high in Lead and graduated from Rapid City High School, where he was a basketball and football standout, in 1949. He matriculated as an ROTC student at South Dakota State University in 1951, graduating with a bachelor's degree in business in 1954.
On Sept. 4, 1954, Bill married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, JoAnne Marshall. Two sons were born to the couple: Michael "Mike" in 1956 and Timothy "Tim" in 1959. Shortly after their marriage Olsen began U.S. Army flight school in San Marcos, Texas followed by additional training in Fort Benning, GA. Upon completion of his training Bill, along with his wife, was posted to the U.S. Army base in Pirmasens, Germany where he served as a reconnaissance pilot.
Upon his honorable discharge as a 1st Lieutenant and return to the States, Olsen was hired as a management trainee by Montgomery Ward and Co. His first posting was the store in Sterling, CO with subsequent moves to Cheyenne, WY, Casper, WY, Pueblo, CO and Boulder, CO. Each move was the result of a promotion up the management ladder.
In 1966, Bill was chosen to manage the store in Deadwood, where he and his family resided until 1971. While in Deadwood, Olsen was active as President of the Deadwood Swim Team, of which his sons were members, and the Elks Lodge, where he was awarded Elk of the Year in 1970. He was very active with the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce where he initiated and/or organized many city-wide business events including sidewalk sales, Moonlight Madness and Krazy Dayz. Olsen also spearheaded the creation of the large cutouts of the three Magi and their camels that were installed at Christmas time on the rocks near the flag pole on Mount Moriah. In 1970 he teamed with Representative E.Y. Berry to have Deadwood declared "Flag City, U.S.A." by the federal government.
In 1983, Bill became the store manager in Albuquerque, NM, where he remained until his medical retirement in 1988. At the time of his retirement the Albuquerque store was the second highest grossing store within the company. After retirement, he and JoAnne moved to Grand Junction, CO.
In 1991, Bill's double cousin Audrey Holmes of Dupree, SD organized an Olsen/Shannon family reunion where Bill reconnected with the Shannon side of the family. He began making yearly trips to Dupree to visit with family and hunt grouse and pheasant. After Audrey's death, Bill began organizing the bi-annual family reunions which he loved attending. In addition to fishing, hunting and visiting with family, Bill loved woodworking and would spend hours in his shop creating unique cutting boards, napkin holders, bookends and other useful items. Each item was decorated with intricate relief-carved designs, usually of wildlife or symbols from the American Southwest.
In 2002, he and JoAnne decided to relocate back home to Rapid City. They built a home south of town at Black Gap where they resided until JoAnne's death in 2016. Afterwards he lived in an apartment in town. After moving home, Bill enjoyed attending the monthly dinner gatherings of his high school classmates, attending and helping to organize class reunions and golfing at the Elks golf course. Up until last year, he enjoyed visiting with friends at the Elks Lodge over a beer or two.
He was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnne; his brothers, Carl, Ed and Darrell Olsen; and his sisters, Carol Wolken and Darlene Olsen.
He is survived by his sons, Mike Olsen of Deadwood and Tim (Hope Foster) Olsen of Sheridan, WY; his granddaughter, Tressie (Peter Livadas) Olsen of Austin, TX; his sisters, Audette (Paul) Gruble and Judy Kieffer, both of Lancaster, CA; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
Following cremation, interment will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Friends and family may sign his online guestbook and leave written condolences at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.