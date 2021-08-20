William L. Olsen

In 1966, Bill was chosen to manage the store in Deadwood, where he and his family resided until 1971. While in Deadwood, Olsen was active as President of the Deadwood Swim Team, of which his sons were members, and the Elks Lodge, where he was awarded Elk of the Year in 1970. He was very active with the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce where he initiated and/or organized many city-wide business events including sidewalk sales, Moonlight Madness and Krazy Dayz. Olsen also spearheaded the creation of the large cutouts of the three Magi and their camels that were installed at Christmas time on the rocks near the flag pole on Mount Moriah. In 1970 he teamed with Representative E.Y. Berry to have Deadwood declared "Flag City, U.S.A." by the federal government.