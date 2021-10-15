SPEARFISH | William L. Severns passed away peacefully on Oct. 13, 2021, with loving family at his side after a long journey struggling from the effects of Parkinson's Disease with Lewy Body Dementia.

Born May 24, 1944, in Chicago, Illinois to Roger L. Severns Sr. and Margaret Lauritzen Severns. Will grew up and attended school in Chicago. In 1949 the family purchased a log cabin home on Strawberry Hill outside of the city of Deadwood, where they spent every summer.

After graduation from high school, Will received a full scholarship to Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut. He graduated with a B.A. in History in 1966 and earned his Juris Doctor degree in 1969 from the University of Chicago Law School.

He was admitted to the South Dakota Bar Association and U.S. District Court in 1969 and decided to move to the family cabin and begin his career in Deadwood. Will practiced law in Deadwood and served as City Attorney of both Deadwood and Central City. He was appointed as a Magistrate Judge and served in Deadwood, Sturgis, Custer, Hot Springs, and finally in Rapid City where he retired in 2009. In 2019, Will was recognized by the State Bar of South Dakota for 50 years of valuable and meritorious service and was a life-long member of the SD Bar Association.