William L. Southard

WEST LOS ANGELES, Calif. | William Loran Southard, born May 4, 1927 in Wamego, KS, to Earl and Rachel Irene Rodgers Southard and loving husband of 70 years to June Ruth Markussen Southard, passed from this life on Jan. 20, 2021 due to COVID-19 in West Los Angeles. Cremation has taken place and interment in Riverside (CA) National Cemetery was on March 8.

William left a lasting legacy with the love he had for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren as well as the love of his life, June. Nothing was more important to him than family. He was loved greatly in return and we will miss him every day of our lives for the rest of our lives until we are welcomed into his home in “A Better Place”.