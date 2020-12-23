William M. Groethe

His forceful determination and gentle consideration for others are part of his legacy, alongside his photographic documentation of Black Hills historical events. He grew up in a home where all people were welcomed, in a time when that was not necessarily the norm. His parents, Amos and Emma Groethe made sure to imbue all their children with openness and love. Bill maintained those Groethe family values throughout his life. From a young age, he knew that he wanted to be a photographer and focused on that for the rest of his 97 years. Bill was truly one of a kind, and He Sapa will forever be changed by his life here.

Deeply committed to equity, Bill educated many at First Photo, Mount Rushmore, and around town about the true history of our area. He cared about this community, and wanted to see everyone in it thriving, making a living wage, and honestly caring for their neighbors. Bill was committed to quality and to supporting small businesses so that our community would continue to thrive. He was analytical, detailed, and precise in everything he did. His plan was for generations to come, so that they would have a documented historical record and so that his photos would last for as many years as possible. Bill knew that one could have a successful business while remaining committed to one's values. He treated all of his photographic subjects with respect, portraying everyone who sat for a portrait with dignity and care.