RAPID CITY - William Max Birrenkott, 80, of Rapid City, passed away on May 2, 2023, at Fountain Springs Healthcare. Visitation will be on Monday, May 8, 2023, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., with a Vigil starting at 5:00 p.m., at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, followed by interment at Black Hills National Cemetery.