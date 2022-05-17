OWANKA - William Meyer (91) of Owanka, SD passed away peacefully on Sunday May 15, 2022, in New Underwood, South Dakota.

"Bill" Meyer was born in New Underwood Sept. 22, 1930, attended Simon elementary and graduated from New Underwood High School. After earning an Ag Management degree from SDSU, he was drafted into the Army in 1952 and served in Korea. Returning home, he joined his father Leo Meyer and mother Lucile (Steffen) in running the family farm near Wicksville. Bill worked the farm for over 60 years and is preceded in death by his parents Leo and Lucile Meyer, and two brothers Calvin and Daniel, and nephew Craig Meyer.

He is survived by sister-in-law, Alice Meyer, cousins, Irene Welsh, Edgar Simon, and Wes Reeves, and 6 nieces and nephews, Steve Meyer (Flo); Kathy Frye (Glen); Nancy West (Curtis); John Meyer (Barb); James Meyer (Mary); Jerome Meyer (Nicole), and 8 great nieces and nephews.

Visitation is Friday May 20th 9:00am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in New Underwood, SD. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00am with interment at the Black Hills National Cemetery Sturgis, SD after. In honor of the service to his country Bill will be buried with full military honors.

Please direct Memorials to the Good Samaritan Home, New Underwood, SD.

The Meyer family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Staff at the Good Samaritan Home and all the neighbors, friends, and family in the Owanka area.