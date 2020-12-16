William P. Scanlon

The family moved to Rapid City, South Dakota on 07 June 1972, where Bill obtained an accounting position at Northwestern Engineering. Bill and Ruth lived in Rapid City the rest of their lives. In 1973, he became the CEO of the South Dakota Cement Plant, a position he held for nine years. He ended his career at Summit, Inc., beginning in 1982 until he retired in 2016 at the age of 91.

Bill loved golfing in the Black Hills and was a fixture at both Meadowbrook Golf Course and the Executive Golf Course until 2018. He had a wide span of friends and acquaintances: coworkers and peers in the construction industry, the folks who took his daily breakfast order at the Millstone Family Restaurant, his fellow Catholics at Blessed Sacrament Church, Rotarians, his sons' Boy Scout Troop leaders with whom he volunteered in the 1970s and '80s, and the barbershop quartet with which he briefly sang baritone in the 1980s.

Traveling was one of Bill's passions — besides traveling extensively within the United States, he and Ruth traveled internationally to Canada, England and Myanmar several times, and also visited Australia. And he didn't only reside in the Black Hills, he adored the area for its natural beauty. Day trips to area lakes and through the Hills with his daughter Kathi gave him great joy in the past few years.