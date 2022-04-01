RAPID CITY - William Parke went to be with the Lord on March 30, 2022. He was born in Kadoka, South Dakota on March 20, 1937. He married Lola Jones on September 7, 1956, and was a wonderful husband for 65 years. He was also a wonderful father to three children and is survived by all three, Vickie Foresman (Chan) of Maricopa, Arizona, Stephen Parke (Helen) of Lynchburg, Virginia, and Elizabeth Parkinson (Rich) of Lithia, Florida. Will was a grandfather to seven grandchildren, Amanda, Alex, Devon, Madeline, Andrew, Sarah, and Josh, and eight great-grandchildren, Kyla, Hadlee, Aiden, Asher, Peyton, Zalena, Luca, and Elizabeth Lydia. Will had numerous cousins and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Olive and Merle, his brothers, John Parke and Clifford Parke, and sister Kathy Williams.

Will was an Airmen during the Cold War and on the tip of the spear as a radar specialist. After his stint in the Air Force, he served as a Rapid City police officer in the 1960's and then worked for Bell Telephone and U.S. West Telephone service as a cable splicer for more than 20 years.

Will was a faithful member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church. The funeral will take place on Sunday April 3, at 4:30 p.m. at the church. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.

Burial with military honors will be on Monday at 10:00 a.m. at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be directed to Storybook Island.

His online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com