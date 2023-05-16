William Robert Felton

Bobby Felton, 39, passed away on May 10, 2023 at his home in Chadron, Nebraska. He was born October 17, 1983 in Salina, Kansas, the son of Mike Felton and Vicki (Johnson) Farrington.

Bobby graduated from Gordon High School in 2002. Following graduation he attended Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He majored in Livestock Health & Sciences and was a resident advisor. While in college, he participated on the rodeo team as a bareback rider and was employed both at a car dealership and the Terry Bison Ranch.

Bobby moved to Chadron in 2005, initially working a mail route. He was an incredibly hard worker, loved being outdoors, and gladly showed up whenever there was a need for a cowboy. In 2006, Bobby started his career as a self-employed fencing contractor at Felton Fencing.

Bobby was a guy who could warm your heart with his charming smile, had a great sense of humor, and was always good for a laugh. Bobby loved and respected his wife, Alicia, whom he met in January 2008 and married November 2012.

Bobby and Alicia enjoyed traveling to various cities to attend college bowl games (where they would dress as opposing fans), concerts and golfing. Bobby also found time to help friends with cattle and pursued a commercial garden project with Alicia.

Bobby was an entertainer at heart, whether that meant singing and jammin' out with fellow musicians in downtown bars or fighting bulls in a nearby rodeo.

Bobby's devotion to Alicia took on a whole new meaning when their bright-eyed son, Bennington Wells was born on January 29, 2022. Bobby was a dedicated father and husband. He was a humble, loving, unwavering reminder of the importance of home and our roots. He was one of those rare people who could be straight-forward, down-to-earth, and open-minded, but who was not afraid to ask tough questions or have an unpopular opinion. He was that guy you can stay up all night with, discussing music, sports, the meaning of life, and everything in between, which countless friends, family members, and acquaintances have done. He was simply as authentic and genuine as they come.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Claudine Johnson and paternal grandparents: Bill and Doris Felton and Crystal and Gordy Edwards. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Alicia (Kruger) Felton; son, Bennington; sister, Amy Felton and niece, Rachel Doris, niece, Evelyn Kruger; nephew, Sam Kruger; grandfather, Robert Johnson and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and family members.

Memorial services will be held 10AM, Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron.

A memorial has been established for his son, Bennington. Donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain Chapel, P.O. Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.