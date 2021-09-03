NEWCASTLE, Wyo. | Graveside services for William Townsend will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Newcastle. A picnic luncheon will follow from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dow Park. (In case of inclement weather the reception will be at the Methodist Church.)

Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. on Tuesday Sept. 7, at Meridian Mortuary. Masks are optional, but we are asking for everyone to follow social distancing protocols.

Memorials in his name are suggested to benefit the Kalif Shrine Travel Fund.

To share your condolences and read more about Mr. Townsend's life, please visit www.meridianmortuary.com.