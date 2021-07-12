RAPID CITY | Willis G. Howard, 97, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Westhills Village Health Care.

Willis was born June 30, 1924, in Elkton, SD, the son of James and Hazel (Berglund) Howard. A three-year-old brother, Harold, welcomed Willis to the family. In 1933, they sold the farm and moved to a farm between Bronson and Lawton, IA. Willis attended a one-room school in Bronson. He transferred to Lawton to attend high school and graduated in 1942.

Willis dated Nadene Law his senior year and after, until she left for Graceland College in Missouri. Willis was drafted into the United States Army during World War II. He served in Italy as an MP. After the Army, Willis met Nadene again at Morningside College in Sioux City, IA, where she was attending. Nadene had just gotten engaged to a man in Kansas. Willis and Nadene talked, and Nadene mailed the ring back. Willis and Nadene dated and were married on June 25, 1949.