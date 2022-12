RAPID CITY - Wilma Grace Aubut, 91, Rapid City, SD, passed away on December 25, 2022. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery. Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home.