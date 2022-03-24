Wilma Jean Langpaul

RAPID CITY - Wilma Langpaul, 91, Rapid City, SD passed away March 22, 2022.
Celebration of Life Services will be Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 11:00am at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial will take place at a later date in Texas.
Kirk Funeral Home
