Wilma Jean Langpaul

RAPID CITY - Wilma Langpaul, 91, Rapid City, SD passed away March 22, 2022.

Celebration of Life Services will be Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 11:00am at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial will take place at a later date in Texas.

Kirk Funeral Home

