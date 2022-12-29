RAPID CITY - Wilma (Kortmeyer) Aubut, 91, of Rapid City, SD died on Monday, December 26, 2022 surrounded by family. Wilma was born October 3, 1931 in Naper, NE to Louis and Anna (Schulz) Kortmeyer.

Wilma was a dedicated wife and mother of five daughters, all raised in a Christian home. She was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church and an avid volunteer. Her hobbies were gardening, quilt sewing, and Bible studies, just to name a few.

Grateful for sharing her life were daughters: Diane Neal, Laura (Dennis) Laughlin, Shirley (Mark) Haines, and Marie (Gordon) Richmond, all of Rapid City; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and multiple nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert; her daughter, Deborah Doerr; her great-grandson, Gary Hoff; her parents; and siblings.

Services will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church under the direction of Kirk Funeral Home. There will be a visitation an hour before the service. Interment will be at Black Hills National Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.

A memorial has been established to Zion Lutheran School in Rapid City, SD.

Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home.