 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Liv Hospitality

Wilma "Scotty" J. Burr

BELLE FOURCHE | Wilma "Scotty" J. Burr, 93, Belle Fourche, SD, passed away on December 20, 2021. Graveside services will be at 1:30 on Thursday, December 30th, 2021 at Black Hills National Cemetery. Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Papa John's Pizza is getting a makeover

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News