Winifred M. Michael

RAPID CITY | Winifred Mary Michael, 85, passed away Feb. 25, 2021 in Rapid City, after a long period of dementia.

Winifred "Wini" Michael was born August 16, 1935 in Arlington, MA, to Winifred M. Cannon and Andrew Fallon Mackay. She spent her young life following her father, a Lieutenant Commander in the Coast Guard. They lived in Maine, Massachusetts, Louisiana, Florida and Maryland, and eventually settled in Rockport, MA. She graduated from Rockport High School in 1953 and Boston University with a degree in Business Administration in 1957.

She met Richard Michael, a young Air Force Sergeant, at a New Year's Eve Party, and they married later that year on Oct. 25, 1958. She continued her military travels with Richard to New Hampshire, England, upstate New York, Michigan, South Dakota and Long Island, NY. They made Rapid City their home in 1976. They had three daughters: Rita, Jill and Terri.