Landa Titus, of Sun City, AZ, unexpectedly passed away at home on February 12, 2023, at the age of 67, after having been briefly treated for cancer.
Landa was a loved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, daughter and friend.
Landa was born and raised in Rapid City, SD. She married Mike Titus on March 3, 1978, in Keystone, SD. They had two children, Nicholas (Nick) Nathan (2019) and Breena Leone, who they raised in Rapid City and Hill City, SD before relocating to Arizona in 2002.
Landa worked off and on during her life and always kept herself busy. She spent many years supporting, attending, coaching and volunteering as scorekeeper at baseball, softball and soccer games for her children and grandsons. She cherished the relationships and memories that were made through sports, not only with her kids and grandsons, but all the kids and the families she got to know. She loved her crafts, making many keepsakes for her grandsons and great grandsons and all her family. Landa also enjoyed traveling and happily made it to 37 states and Mexico many times. She enjoyed passing the time at the slot machines, playing cribbage, cards and killing as many as possible in social security and marbles games. Landa truly valued all the time she was able to spend with her family.
Landa was preceded in death by her son Nicholas; parents Donna (Whyte) and Jim Lowell and sister Lorrie (Bowar).
Landa is survived by her loving husband of 44 years Mike (Sun City, AZ); daughter Breena Titus and John Herder (Maui, HI); grandsons Laramie and Avery (Howard) Titus (Beaverdam VA), Damon and Shar (Visaya) Herder (Maui, HI), Kyle Titus and Alyssa Love (Ft. Mohave, AZ), Keaton Titus (Rapid City, SD), Elijah Titus-Linquist (Maui, HI), Gabriel Herder (Maui, HI) and Jakobi Herder (Maui, HI); great- grandsons Kingston Titus (Ft. Mohave, AZ), Odin Herder (Maui, HI) and Clayton Titus (Beaverdam, VA); her brother, Lenny Lowell (Rapid City, SD) as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A celebration of life will be arranged for early summer in Rapid City, SD. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.menkefuneralhome.com