Landa worked off and on during her life and always kept herself busy. She spent many years supporting, attending, coaching and volunteering as scorekeeper at baseball, softball and soccer games for her children and grandsons. She cherished the relationships and memories that were made through sports, not only with her kids and grandsons, but all the kids and the families she got to know. She loved her crafts, making many keepsakes for her grandsons and great grandsons and all her family. Landa also enjoyed traveling and happily made it to 37 states and Mexico many times. She enjoyed passing the time at the slot machines, playing cribbage, cards and killing as many as possible in social security and marbles games. Landa truly valued all the time she was able to spend with her family.