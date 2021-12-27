 Skip to main content
Yvette Renee Beyer

  • Updated
RAPID CITY | Yvette Renee Beyer, age 53, of Rapid City, South Dakota, passed away December 19, 2021, at her residence in Rapid City, SD.

Yvette was born February 16, 1968, in Rapid City, SD, to Ronald Kirschenmann and Susan (Dugan) Knudtson.

Yvette was an extremely dedicated, wonderful mother to Rachel and grandmother to her three beautiful grandchildren. She was a loving sister and an incredible daughter.

Yvette is survived by her daughter, Rachel Beyer; grandchildren, Adrian; Oskar; Amelia; mother, Susan Dugan Knudtson; father; Ronald Kirschenmann; step mother; Colleen Kirschenmann; step father; Phil Lampert and brother, Garett Dugan.

Celebration of Yvette's Life will be held in the Spring of 2022. Arrangements will be announced at a later date.

