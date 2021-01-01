WALL | Yvonne "Bonnie" Deutscher passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 at Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City at the age of 71.

Yvonne “Bonnie” (Lee) Deutscher was born March 17, 1949 to Hobart and Cecelia (Tapio) Lee. She attended grade school at St. Johns Evangelist School in Rapid City. She attended grades 9-11 at Cathedral High School and then graduated from Central High School in 1967. She went on to Black Hills State University taking art and accounting classes and assisting at the local elementary school teaching art. Bonnie loved to paint and did so for several years thereafter.

Bonnie married Chuck Deutscher in 1972 and moved to their ranch near Wall. The couple had three children: Evan, Leslie, and Dana. Bonnie resided in Wall during the school year for over 15 years while raising and caring for their children. She was a second mother to many kids during that time and never missed a game, meet, event, or function of any of her children's all through school. She considered all children hers and always had an open-door policy watching out for them and cheering them on.

Bonnie was active in her community being involved in the church, numerous clubs, and organizations over the years.