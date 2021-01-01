WALL | Yvonne "Bonnie" Deutscher passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 at Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City at the age of 71.
Yvonne “Bonnie” (Lee) Deutscher was born March 17, 1949 to Hobart and Cecelia (Tapio) Lee. She attended grade school at St. Johns Evangelist School in Rapid City. She attended grades 9-11 at Cathedral High School and then graduated from Central High School in 1967. She went on to Black Hills State University taking art and accounting classes and assisting at the local elementary school teaching art. Bonnie loved to paint and did so for several years thereafter.
Bonnie married Chuck Deutscher in 1972 and moved to their ranch near Wall. The couple had three children: Evan, Leslie, and Dana. Bonnie resided in Wall during the school year for over 15 years while raising and caring for their children. She was a second mother to many kids during that time and never missed a game, meet, event, or function of any of her children's all through school. She considered all children hers and always had an open-door policy watching out for them and cheering them on.
Bonnie was active in her community being involved in the church, numerous clubs, and organizations over the years.
When Bonnie moved to the ranch she had never lived in the country before. She moved in next to her beloved in-laws and lived beside them for over 40 years caring for them into their old age. She did all the accounting for Chuck and Bonnie's ranching operations and was exceptionally good at it. She enjoyed canning, sewing, attending auctions, collecting dolls, being a homemaker, mother, and wife.
Bonnie was on dialysis for nearly seven years. She brightened the Aspen Center three days a week with her presence, made many new friends, and encouraged numerous others in their own personal battles. She had a tremendous amount of faith, tenacity, courage, and strength all of which she discussed with the Lord regularly.
People were especially important to Bonnie. She made friends everywhere she went. She had a very wide variety of close friends and her strength and influence can be clearly seen in her children and grandchildren today.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband of 48 years, Charles “Chuck”; children, Evan (Missy Swanson) Deutscher of Wall, Leslie (Shawn) Merrill of Wall, Dana (Keith) Namken of Watertown and Shelly Glynn of Florida; grandchildren, Henry Namken, Savanna, Samantha, and Searra Deutscher, Samuel Swanson, Tearra and Cayne Merrill, and Will Glynn; a sister, Judith Payne; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, and a sister.
Bonnie will be dearly missed.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in the Spring.