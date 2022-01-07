RAPID CITY | Yvonne M. Bollwerk passed away on December 30, 2021 at Fountain Springs Health Care, Rapid City.

Yvonne was born to Levi and Helen Houska on May 31, 1938 in Kimball, SD. She grew up on a farm in Kimball, SD, later moving to Igloo, SD (Black Hills Army Base) in 1951. She graduated from Provo High School.

Yvonne married Joseph William Bollwerk in 1957 at St. James Catholic Church, Edgemont, SD. To this union, William “Bill” and Lonna were born. In 1968 Yvonne started working at the Veteran's Administration, Hot Springs, SD, transferring to Ellsworth AFB in 1969. She worked there as a Resource Advisor for 34 years, retiring in 2003. After Joe's passing in 2015, Yvonne resided at their home in Rapid City until moving to Fountain Springs Health Care in early 2019.

She and Joe were actively involved with the National Federation of the Blind, attending several National Conventions across the United States. They especially enjoyed the time their granddaughter, Samantha, joined them in Chicago. Yvonne and Joe also enjoyed traveling to countless Polka Festivals in the region making many friends along the way.

She was very close to her parents throughout their lives, and loved her sister, brother, children, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, and niece very much. She will be missed dearly by all.

Yvonne is survived by her children, William Joseph Bollwerk (Darlyce) and Lonna Lea Mercier (Mike); sister, Carol McCollam (Bill); granddaughters, Samantha Slocum (great-granddaughter, Mara), Carlee Bollwerk (Zach Neset), Angela Allen (Jared), Katherine Mercier (Austin Johnston), Mary Mercier (Matt Christensen); niece, Kristina McCollam (Alvin Ingram) and her sons, Rex and Faber Wiebe.

Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Joe, and brother, Ron Houska.

Honoring Yvonne's wishes, no service will be held. Memorials may be designated to Monument Health Cancer Care Institute or Cardiac Rehabilitation at Monument Health Foundation, PO Box 6000, Rapid City, SD 57709.