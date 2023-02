Zona May, age 79, of Interior, South Dakota, died on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at her home near Interior.

Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 28, at the May Family Cemetery southwest of their home. The family welcomes everybody to the Green Valley Fire Hall at 12:30 p.m. to join in the procession to the cemetery at 1:00 p.m.