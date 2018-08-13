Editor's note: Keep it Civil is an occasional series featuring a rundown of noteworthy civil lawsuits and opinions in state and federal court in and around western South Dakota.
New Opinions
U.S. District Court
On July 30, U.S. District Judge Roberto Lange ruled a deaf Rosebud man interrogated by FBI agents without a sign-language interpreter present did not make an involuntary confession when he gave contradictory statements. A magistrate judge previously recommended suppressing statements as evidence that Isadore John Conquering Bear made to agents who were investigating a rape allegation in June 2017, since Conquering Bear did not knowingly waive his Miranda rights. Conquering Bear had filed a motion disputing the magistrate judge's ruling, in part, but Judge Lange ruled that "Conquering Bear's difficulty communicating in English does not mean that his responses in written English were involuntary." Should Conquering Bear's conflicted testimony rise in cross-examination during the trial, the judge has agreed to give "counsel latitude to explore" why the defendant may have misinterpreted questions.
State Supreme Court
In an opinion filed on July 25, retired Justice Glen Severson and Justice Janine Kern wrote a majority opinion, affirming a Brule County judge's decision to impose a stricter sentence upon a man for burglary after he flipped the bird to the justice on his way out of the courtroom in February of last year. Shawn Ross had been given a 5-year sentence with all but a year-and-a-half suspended.
However, after displaying the obscene gesture, Judge Bruce Anderson brought Ross back to the table and imposed all 5 years as a sentence. At a later re-sentencing hearing, following the submission of a written apology to the judge by Ross, Judge Anderson ordered a sentence of 60 months (or 5 years) in prison with 40 months suspended (two more months in prison than the initial sentence). The judge also ordered the repayment of attorney fees. While the court noted "the contours of the Constitution cabin a judge's authority," given the defendant had not left the courtroom and his attorney was still accosting the judge for clarification on the sentence, there had been "no formal break in the proceedings.
New Lawsuits
State Circuit Court
On Aug. 8, 2016, Chalan Hedman was severely burned while welding a gas tank for Hattum Family Farms in Hughes County. Eight days later, he died. A lawsuit filed by Hedman's child's mother on July 5 in Hughes County, the state's sixth judicial circuit, alleges his employers did not properly train Hedman and failed to make the work environment safe. The lawsuit calls welding a gas tank an "abnormally dangerous" activity. The lawsuit asks for punitive damages on behalf of the plaintiff, Talyn Sheard.