Jade Herman, special projects coordinator at South Dakota School of Mines & Technology and alumna of the university, has been awarded the 2018 Graduate Student of the Year by the American Indian Graduate Center. An enrolled member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, Herman holds a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary sciences from Mines and a master’s degree in administrative studies with a concentration on organizational leadership from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. She is currently pursuing a doctoral degree in interdisciplinary leadership from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska.
Dakota State University student Jarod Keene of Rapid City has been named one of two Lowry Scholars in The Beacom College of Computer and Cyber Science. This award is based on the student’s scholarly involvement and achievement in the major beyond the standards for a 3.5 GPA. He is a cyber operations major.