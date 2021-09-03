Officers exchange gunfire with man in Pine Ridge standoff

PINE RIDGE |A Pine Ridge man is in custody after he exchanged gunfire with officers from the Oglala Sioux Tribe after a standoff that lasted several hours.

Oglala Sioux Tribe Police Chief Algin Young said in a statement that officers got a call about gunshots in Pine Ridge on Thursday afternoon and arrived to find a man with a gun who refused to cooperate. Young said the man went into his home and wouldn’t listen to law enforcement.

After several hours, the man came out and shot at officers, who returned fire. Young said the man was shot and arrested. No officers were injured. The FBI is investigating.

