Conservation officers from the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish & Parks are seeking information regarding wanton waste of waterfowl found on Nov. 22 in Meade County.

In total there were 23 mallards, two speckle belly geese, and one pheasant found at the intersection of New Underwood Road and Hope Road near Hereford.

Investigators say there was no attempt to utilize any of the meat.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call 1-888-OVERBAG; submit an online report at: survey123.arcgis.com/share/7dbdb3f84da340bc8f46ded76822a3a8; or contract Wildlife Conservation Officer Ryan Pearson at 605-391-0836.

A caller that provides information leading to an arrest is eligible for a reward.

