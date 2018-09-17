SPEARFISH | The transformation of Devil’s Bathtub from a little-known local gem to an officially recognized attraction could soon be formalized with a designated hiking trail, at least on the segment of the route owned by the U.S. Forest Service.
Steve Kozel, the Northern Hills district ranger for the Black Hills National Forest, is considering the project.
“This area is a popular hiking destination in the summer but no official trail exists, resulting in hikers following a confusing network of user-created routes,” Kozel wrote in project documents. “Designation of a single route would reduce potential resource damage and would ease navigation.”
For decades, familiarity with Devil’s Bathtub was acquired primarily by word of mouth. But in recent years, knowledge of its existence and location has been spread far and wide through websites, social media and activity tracking smartphone apps.
About 8 miles south of Spearfish along the Spearfish Canyon Scenic Byway, the small gravel parking area that serves as the unofficial trailhead for Devil’s Bathtub is often packed on summer days with vehicles that overflow onto the highway shoulders.
From the parking area, it’s a short but adventurous hike to the “tub," including some rock-scrambling and numerous crossings of Cleopatra Creek. Devil’s Bathtub itself is a swimming hole with a natural rock slide and plenty of cool, canyon-provided shade in the summer.
The parking area and the beginning segment of the hike are on state-owned public land, while the rest of the hike and Devil’s Bathtub itself are on public land owned by the U.S. Forest Service. Several privately owned cabins are accessed by the same gravel road as the parking area, and parking congestion in recent years has made it difficult for cabin owners to enter and exit their property. Some cabin owners have also complained of litter, trespassing and other problems attributable to the heavy public use of the area.
To resolve those problems, discussions are ongoing among federal, state and local officials about a new parking area, possibly on state-owned land down the highway from the existing parking area.
For now, the only thing under official consideration by the Forest Service is the designation of a trail on its portion of the Devil's Bathtub hiking route. The route would be chosen largely from among the myriad footpaths that already exist. Any footpaths not chosen for inclusion in the official route could be re-seeded with native vegetation and blocked off with rocks, trees, branches or fences.
Regarding other potential improvements to the state-owned portion of the hiking route, the trailhead and the parking situation, John Kanta, of the state Department of Game, Fish and Parks, said the state is delaying any decisions until after the Forest Service decides whether to designate a trail on federal land. Kozel said that decision could come this fall, and the work to designate the trail could happen next spring or summer.
The state-owned land parcels in the Devil's Bathtub area were originally acquired with the help of federal funding designated for hunting and fishing access, Kanta said, so any proposal for a new trailhead or parking lot on state-owned land could require approval from officials with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
“We’re taking a backseat, but we understand there are a lot of issues there,” Kanta said. “Right now, the way we see it, it’s an attraction and a trail that exists primarily on Forest Service property, and we’re kind of stuck in the middle.”