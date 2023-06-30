Officials with Rapid City, Pennington County and the Bureau of Reclamation held a press conference Wednesday to inform the public about high water levels from Pactola and Deerfield Reservoirs and the resulting increased stream flows in Rapid Creek.

The City of Rapid City, the Bureau of Reclamation and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers manage the reservoirs for city, irrigation, fisheries, wildlife, recreation and flood control purposes.

The Bureau and Corps of Engineers control additional releases to balance the managed water storage in the reservoir to maximize city and irrigation uses. They also help manage potential flood events and decrease the risk of damage to the reservoirs and downstream bans.

"The City's part in this partnership is for the operations of maintenance," Rapid City Water Superintendent Eric Boyda said. "We have staff that are out at the reservoirs that do the maintenance."

Recently, Pactola inflows went up to 140 CFS and at Deerfield, they reached 35 CFS.

The stored water levels in Pactola Dam are nearly identical to last year’s levels but the amount of water running into the reservoir from the watershed above it, called the inflows, is higher than last year’s inflows around this time last year.

The watershed is a surface drainage area above a specified point on a stream that drains into or past it.

Rapid Creek above Canyon Lake has discharged 174 cubic feet per second (CFS) which is the volume of water that passes a given point within a given period of time. One CFS is about 7.48 gallons of water per second or 448 gallons per minute of stream flow.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the Creek above Canyon Lake is in the 76.31 percentile range which falls into the above normal percentile class ranging from 76-90.

This percentile indicates the percent of a distribution that is equal to or below it. A river discharge at the 90th percentile is equal to or greater than 90% of the discharge values recorded on a specific day of the year during all years that have measurements.

Rapid Creek below Pactola Dam is flowing at 138 CFS, falling into the 77.43 percentile also in the above normal class.

The stream flows are higher through Rapid City because it’s a combination or releases from Pactola Reservoir and inflows from other rivers or streams between the reservoir and Rapid City.

Rapid Creek above Canyon Lake was almost three feet deep Thursday. The flood stage for the area is seven feet.

Below Pactola Dam, the creek’s flood stage is at 8.05 feet with the flood stage being 14 feet.

The Bureau and Corps of Engineers will make water releases to regulate the flow downstream, ensuring city and irrigation use. They usually make release changes in the morning and wait until the next day, regardless of weather in the area.

“It gives people a better understanding of what we’re trying to do,” Ginger Wessels, civil engineer for the Bureau of Reclamation, said of why they were holding the conference. “That we do try to consider everything, but we do have some guidelines we have to follow.”

Release changes cannot be adjusted more than 20 to 25 CFS a day.

As the reservoir elevation goes up, water releases also have to be increased. They try to match releases with the maintained inflow.

The Bureau usually sees a peak inflow when a storm comes through the area, but they will wait to see where to maintain the inflow after the rain passes to see if there are any release changes that need to be made.

They monitor these inflows above the reservoir on USGS gauges.

After a storm, Bureau of Reclamation will continue releasing at a certain level until drainage areas dry out. Drainage areas are specific locations around stream beds that fill with water during storms. Once drainage areas dry out, the maintain release will increase, dropping the reservoir elevation about half a foot to have room for the next storm.

With increased water levels and fast-moving waters, residents should remain cautious in and around Rapid Creek.

People are also advised to not walk, jog, bike or even drive through flooded areas, such as low-lying areas on the city’s bike path.

“If you see those flooded waterways after an event that happens to come through Rapid City or the surrounding areas, it's always good to just avoid those,” said Capt. Ryan Ricke of Rapid City/Pennington County Water Rescue Team.

The public can monitor the discharge in CFS of the Rapid Creek stream on USGS's current water data website at waterdata.usgs.gov/sd/nwis/rt. Officials say that monitoring weather and being aware of what’s happening in the area is important.

With the Rapid City Pennington County Emergency Management, the Public Safety Hub also provides public safety impacts of roadways that could flood over.