With Independence Day around the corner, Black Hills National Forest officials are reminding the public that fireworks are prohibited on the Black Hills National Forest and within the Black Hills Fire Protection District.
Possessing, discharging or using any kind of fireworks or pyrotechnic devices is prohibited on the Black Hills National Forest year-round, regardless of weather conditions or holidays.
Despite abundant recent moisture, light fuels in the forest can still dry quickly. Fire danger exists in the form of grass and twigs that lose their moisture content quickly when the sun comes out and the wind picks up.
The Pennington County Emergency Services Communication Center is hosting a special line dedicated to information related to fireworks: what is legal, where and public displays. The public may call the non-emergency line at (605) 394-2151, option 9.