Officials hold groundbreaking for new South Middle School

Administrators from Rapid City Area Schools joined officials from local and state government Thursday to break ground on the new South Middle School building.

Plans call for the new South Middle School to be 135,000 square feet with a capacity of 800 students. The new building will be located north of the existing school on the same site and will connect to the existing community center. Construction will commence while the current school is still in use. Once the new building is complete, students and staff will move to the facility and the old building will be demolished.

The new building will also have the ability to expand student capacity in the future by adding a third level to the classroom wings.

Construction on the facility will begin soon, and is expected to be finished by August 2024.

Rebuilding South Middle School was a part of a $189 million school bond proposal to deal with many facility issues in the district that failed in 2020. Although 56% of voters supported the bond issue, it failed to garner the required 60% threshold.

Because of the ongoing issues at the building, the Board of Education unanimously approved Feb. 15 to move forward with the financing to build the replacement school.

To build the replacement building, the school district is planning on using nearly $47.8 million in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding, up to $5 million from the district's capital outlay fund, and $15 million in financing from an outside firm.

At Thursday's groundbreaking ceremony, RCAS Superintendent Dr. Lori Simon said the failure of the 2020 bond issue, coupled with the emergency status of the old building's crumbling infrastructure, caused her staff to look for alternatives. That's when she learned the ESSER funds could be used to construct the replacement school.

"When I saw that construction projects were listed as an allowable expense, and as I thought about it, I knew that using these funds for the most significant and long term impact would be to build a school that was on that school bond list," Simon said.

"After receiving the green light from both the federal level and from the Department of Education, we began immediately planning for building this new school. So it truly is exciting to be at this point today and to get this project rolling so that hopefully we're open for fall 2024 school year."

Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden attended Thursday's ceremony and said he was proud of the work put in to get the new South Middle School built.

"A project of this magnitude shows a great deal of sacrifice, work, effort and dedication from the community," Rhoden said. "Sixty-eight-and-a-half million dollars is a lot of money, and that's a huge investment — and it's a worthy investment for the education of our students."

RCAS Facilities Director Kumar Veluswamy said the new building will use the latest in construction techniques and materials to create a facility that will last for decades.

"We want to build a facility that is not only beautiful in the neighborhoods, and it's also a best-functioning and maintenance-friendly building," he said.

RCAS Board of Education President Kate Thomas said the new building has "been a long-time coming" and thanked district employees for coming together to plan a state-of-the-art building.

"I appreciate all of you, and for this community for the support from all of South Dakota, it seems. That's an amazing thing to have," Thomas said.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.