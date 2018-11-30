Local emergency management officials are hoping that the first reported flu death in South Dakota — which occurred last week in Pennington County — will encourage residents to take advantage of a free vaccination clinic in Rapid City.
"Now that Pennington County has had the first flue-related death, officially, flu shots have kind of come to the forefront," of everybody's mind, Alexa White, deputy director of Rapid City-Pennington County Emergency Management department, said Thursday.
The free clinic, co-sponsored by the South Dakota Department of Health, is at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center on Saturday, Jan. 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until more than 900 doses run out.
It's the second flu clinic hosted by the local agency and the Department of Health this year, White said. In November, they offered the vaccine to children and college students, but only 211 people showed up.
"We had not a super-great turnout," White said.
The state, White said, later approved a request to host a second clinic in Rapid City so they could use the remainder of their shots.
"Because we have over 900 doses left, we thought that if we had another (clinic), that if we opened it up to everyone," that would produce a better turnout, White said.
She said she expects more people to come this time after hearing about the recent flu death in Pennington County
Emergency management occasionally teams up with Department of Health to run clinics so it can practice its response to a dangerous epidemic, White said. In an epidemic, emergency management must quickly arrange and staff a clinic so the entire county can be treated in 48 hours.
"We would love to have a very busy clinic to test our plan," White said.
She said before the November clinic, the last time emergency management paired up with the Department of Health was during the H1N1 (swine flu) breakout in 2010.
The department, White said, has run its own free flu clinics in previous years, sometimes going directly to schools.
To participate in the Jan. 12 clinic, people must sign a consent form at the clinic. Minors attending without a parent or guardian must bring a pre-signed form available at pennco.org/pod. For more information, call emergency management at 394-2185.
To volunteer, sign up at pennco.org/podvolunteer.