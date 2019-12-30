Officials looking for missing men last seen near Manderson

Officials with the Oglala Sioux Tribe are looking for two men who were last seen Saturday evening near Manderson.

Robert "RJ" Kills Enemy, Jr., 23, and Vincent Steve Little Dog, 25, were last seen around 11 p.m. north of Manderson, said Steve Wilson, director of the Department of Emergency Management.

Kills Enemy weighs 110 pounds, is five feet, six inches tall, and was last seen wearing Nike shoes, a black jacket with brown sleeves and a blue camouflage jacket.

Little Dog weighs 125 pounds, is five feet, five inches tall, and was last seen wearing pants and a sweater in unknown colors.

Anyone who sees the missing men or knows where they might be should call police at 911 or 605-867-5141.

Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.

