Officials planning for July fireworks display at Mount Rushmore

The granite carvings of four American presidents showed traces of snow and ice on a blustery Thursday at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, as state, federal and park officials gathered to study plans to return a 4th of July fireworks display to the mountain in little more than five months.

“We’re months away and we’re asking the questions of the staff and the park, what we need to do to execute that in the way that the public is going to expect it to happen,” said Rob Wallace, Assistant Secretary for Fish & Wildlife & Parks, U.S. Department of the Interior.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced in May 2019 that the state and the Interior Department would be working together to return fireworks to the monument for Independence Day celebrations this year.

No specific announcement had been made concerning a fireworks display at Mount Rushmore — the first since 2009 — until President Donald Trump made an impromptu comment while signing a trade deal earlier this month at the White House.

Trump said a fireworks show will return this July to Mount Rushmore — and that he may attend the display.