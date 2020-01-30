Officials planning for July fireworks display at Mount Rushmore

The granite carvings of four American presidents showed traces of snow and ice on a blustery Thursday at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, as state, federal and park officials gathered to study plans to return a 4th of July fireworks display to the mountain in little more than five months.
“We’re months away and we’re asking the questions of the staff and the park, what we need to do to execute that in the way that the public is going to expect it to happen,” said Rob Wallace, Assistant Secretary for Fish & Wildlife & Parks, U.S. Department of the Interior.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced in May 2019 that the state and the Interior Department would be working together to return fireworks to the monument for Independence Day celebrations this year.
No specific announcement had been made concerning a fireworks display at Mount Rushmore — the first since 2009 — until President Donald Trump made an impromptu comment while signing a trade deal earlier this month at the White House.
Trump said a fireworks show will return this July to Mount Rushmore — and that he may attend the display.
“I called up our people and in 15 minutes got it approved and we will have the first fireworks display at Mount Rushmore, and I will try and get out there if I can,” Trump said at a Jan. 15 signing ceremony for an initial U.S.-China trade deal.
That brought Wallace and David Vela, Acting National Park Service Director, to Mount Rushmore this week for a series of tours and meetings with park staff, representatives of the state’s congressional delegation and other state officials.
Although the president had brushed aside what he said were dubious environmental concerns that had previously prevented fireworks at the landmark, among them the threat of wildfire and contamination of groundwater around the memorial, Vela said planning for any fireworks display did include meetings about those concerns.
Vela said changes, both in modern fireworks products and potential shifts in the location from where they are launched should help mitigate environmental concerns.
Patricia Trap, newly-appointed acting Mount Rushmore Superintendent, said ongoing forest management practices in and around the memorial would also minimize fire danger.
“We feel we will have a safe environment for the fireworks,” Trap said.
Also held, Vela said, were meetings with first responders and law enforcement to look at traffic flow for thousands of additional motorists and safety for a crush of spectators expected to jam the memorial and surrounding areas for the holiday.
An additional factor is an ongoing $8 million construction project at the memorial grounds, addressing what park officials said is a backlog of deferred maintenance.
Vela said planning for a fireworks display will also include a period of public comment, although he offered no details on how or when that would happen.
“We’re looking to seeing that happen and obtaining the thoughts of the general public,” Vela said.
Wallace and Vela would not specifically confirm a fireworks display at the Memorial this year, although Vela did say event planners were focusing on an event on July 3, to ease conflicts with other local celebrations.
“We’re still working on that timeline,” Vela said.
“We do want to complete that in a very timely and efficient way and check all those boxes soon,” Vela said. “I think we’re confident that’s going to happen.”