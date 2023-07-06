A project in the works for more than a decade brought the first "diverging diamond interchange" to South Dakota this spring.

The interchange is an innovative design featuring crossovers that aim to reduce congestion at interchanges, like Interstate 90 and LaCrosse Street in Rapid City. It's a heavily marked and signaled operation that reduces the number of conflict points from 26 to 14, officials said. The project was met with mixed reviews from the public when it opened fully in May 2023.

South Dakota Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt explained during the official ribbon cutting Wednesday they settled on the diverging diamond pattern because of the cost savings, ease of construction and traffic capacity.

"The DDI definitely is going to help us on the capacity of this interchange, is going to help on the safety and reduce congestion," Jundt said. "It's truly a wonderful project not only for this geographical location, but also all the citizens in the state."

Part of the construction included building an additional bridge, adding auxiliary lanes on I-90, and improving the pedestrian crossings.

In attendance at Wednesday's ceremony was South Dakota Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden and South Dakota Senator John Thune, as well as Rapid City Council member Pat Roseland and South Dakota State Representative Becky Drury.

Standing with their backs to the busy interchange, Rhoden and Thune praised the South Dakota Department of Transportation for their years of dedication to making improvements.

"I think that we have a lot of things to be excited about in South Dakota. Our growth is tremendous, and with growth comes more traffic," Rhoden said. "We want the people to come to South Dakota and the residents and the visitors to spend more time seeing our state and less time sitting in traffic, so projects like this are extremely important."

Thune currently serves on the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation. He's spent decades working on transportation and infrastructure issues, having previously served on the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and as the South Dakota State Rail Director under Governor George S. Mickelson in the early 1990s. Part of his early work included developing South Dakota's four-lane highways during the 1998 Highway Bill and funding projects such as East Mall Drive and the Heartland Expressway in 2005.

"It's important for South Dakota to have in our delegation people who care about transportation and infrastructure issues and are committed to making sure that we get good solutions," Thune said. "Not only where safety is concerned, but also to support our economy, to create a better traffic flow — which is what you see here on LaCrosse Street with this wonderful new project."

Elevate Policy Director Garth Wadsworth addressed the public's concerns about the infrastructure development, and said they've heard from locals who are frustrated with efforts to make the area more desirable to live in. They understand that the improvements might be beneficial, but agree it's only effective if they know how to use it.

"We need to make sure they feel comfortable with these new, different, unfamiliar types of infrastructure. We need to apply that to everything else," Wadsworth said. "The housing that we need to accommodate, all these people moving here might look a little bit different. The roads and streets and bridges might look a little bit different. And so that's where we need to come together, to make sure everyone feels comfortable."

DOT has four more diverging diamonds planned for South Dakota, including two in Sioux Falls, one in Brandon and one in Box Elder.