Officials report 37 new coronavirus cases in the state

South Dakota reported 37 new cases of coronavirus Monday as the total number of active cases in the state climbed to 817.
There have been 2,668 total positive tests for the virus in the state and 1,830 of those patients have recovered. The number of people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 illnesses grew by 14 on Sunday, but the total number of people currently hospitalized dropped by two to 69.
There were no new deaths reported.
Reports show that 28 of the 37 new cases are from Minnehaha County. Brown County increased by six new cases and Lincoln, Codington and Union counties reported one new positive test.
There were no new positive tests in West River counties. Currently, there are seven active cases in Stanley County, three in Pennington and one in Fall River County.
The number of cases at the Smithfield Food plant in Sioux Falls hasn't changed as that company's workers prepare to reopen the plant. The DemKota Beef Plant in Aberdeen is now up to 41 cases.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton said that anytime there is active spread at a business, it is a concern for the health department and they are working with DemKota to help control any future spread of the illness.
Another pocket of infections in South Dakota is at the Good Samaritan Society in Sioux Falls. There are 90 positive tests from that facility, which has endured seven of the state's 21 deaths. The 90 cases include both employees and residents in the facility. Testing was widespread due to the outbreak in the facility and several of the positive tests were among people who were asymptomatic but could have spread the disease if not for the testing.
South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said even as some restrictions are being lifted and hospitals have space to treat patients, it is important for people to continue to use safe health practices.
"It is important to protect your own health and also the health of those who may be more susceptible to this virus," Malsam-Rysdon said. "Wear a mask in public, use good hygiene and limit the numbers in group gatherings to control the spread of the disease."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.