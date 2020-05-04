Officials report 37 new coronavirus cases in the state

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

South Dakota reported 37 new cases of coronavirus Monday as the total number of active cases in the state climbed to 817.

There have been 2,668 total positive tests for the virus in the state and 1,830 of those patients have recovered. The number of people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 illnesses grew by 14 on Sunday, but the total number of people currently hospitalized dropped by two to 69.

There were no new deaths reported.

Reports show that 28 of the 37 new cases are from Minnehaha County. Brown County increased by six new cases and Lincoln, Codington and Union counties reported one new positive test.

There were no new positive tests in West River counties. Currently, there are seven active cases in Stanley County, three in Pennington and one in Fall River County.

The number of cases at the Smithfield Food plant in Sioux Falls hasn't changed as that company's workers prepare to reopen the plant. The DemKota Beef Plant in Aberdeen is now up to 41 cases.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton said that anytime there is active spread at a business, it is a concern for the health department and they are working with DemKota to help control any future spread of the illness.