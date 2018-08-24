PHILIP | Grain elevator employees loading wheat Friday morning discovered a buckle in the exterior skin of a 100,000 bushel grain bin at Philip’s CHS Midwest Cooperative elevator, triggering an evacuation of the adjacent downtown area of the Haakon County community.
Officials feared a spark triggering an explosion of volatile grain dust should the bin collapse.
“We evacuated downtown as a precaution, because there is the potential for fire should that collapse,” said Lori Quinn, Haakon County emergency manager.
The Philip Volunteer Fire Department posted on social media just after 10:30 a.m. that one of the grain elevators in town was about to collapse, and urged the public to avoid the downtown area.
“It’s inconvenient, but safety is more important than anything right now," Quinn said of the evacuation.
The 100,000-bushel capacity bin was nearly full of wheat. As of early Friday afternoon, elevator employees were in the process of slowly moving grain from the damaged bin into other bins. The process was expected to take several hours.
“At this time, a very controlled emptying of the bin is being administered under the supervision of a grain engineering expert who is on-site,” said a release from St. Paul, Minn-based CHS Midwest.
“This process is purposely slow and methodical in order to manage emptying the bin in the safest way possible,” the release stated.
By mid-afternoon, some businesses were allowed to reopen. A clerk at Coyle’s Super Valu Market, located about two blocks from the elevator on E. Pine Street said she helped ring up groceries for a handful of customers in the store after the evacuation order came. The store reopened just before 3 p.m.
“I went and found a dust mask, because I have an allergy to grain dust,” said the clerk, who declined to give her name.
Pennington County fire coordinator Jerome Harvey called the risk of fire minimal, but had praise for fire and emergency officials’ handling of the situation.
“Chief Hanson and the Philip Volunteer Fire Department have done an outstanding job in monitoring the situation and working with management of the elevator to make sure there’s a good safe zone around the elevator and in the community of Philip,” Harvy said.
The CHS release said the company conducts numerous safety drills each year, “which includes the staff’s ability to identify and mitigate potential situations like this.”