The leaders of two tribes in South Dakota are running for leadership positions with the National Congress of American Indians, the nation's oldest and largest Native American advocacy group.
Harold Frazier, chairman of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, is running for NCAI president, while Julian Bear Runner, president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, is running for vice president. The election, which is open to NCAI members, will occur Thursday during the annual convention in Albuquerque.
Frazier and Bear Runner both stress the importance of tribal sovereignty and have been outspoken opponents of pipelines crossing through land the federal government promised to the Lakota people that they fear will endanger drinking water and increase the crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.
They've also been critical of the very organization they hope to help lead. Earlier this year, Bear Runner criticized NCAI's fees and internal disputes, according to a Feb. 14 article by Indianz.com. And on Sept. 28, 2018, Frazier wrote an opinion piece for the website where he criticized NCAI for allegations of sexual harassment within the organization and a lack of communication and financial transparency.
Frazier is running against at least two challengers: Marshall Pierite, chairman of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe in Louisiana, and Fawn Sharp, president of the Quinault Nation in Washington, according to an Oct 2 Indianz.com article. It's unclear how many people are running for vice president.
If elected, Frazier said on Twitter posts he will demand that Congress and the Department of the Interior honor treaty and trust relationships with tribes,and consult with them before making any decisions on their behalf. He spoke about the need to address MMIW.
"We need to substantially increase funding" for the Indian Health Service and bureaus of Indian affairs and education to help support children and families, Frazier also said.
Frazier is president of the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Association, which voted 10-0 (with six members absent) to endorse his bid for the NCAI presidency, according to the group's Facebook page. The group cited his experience in local and national leadership positions and his work to stop the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines
"Chairman Frazier has proven his leadership and willingness to advocate for all our people and be a strong voice for sovereignty, treaty rights, the health, safety, and welfare of Indian Country, and has proven his ability to stand up against the federal government and the forces that seek to limit tribal sovereignty and self-sufficiency," the group wrote.
Frazier is serving his third term as chairman of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe after first being elected a council member in 1998, according to one of his Twitter posts. In 2016, he delivered the first State of the Tribes Address before the South Dakota Legislature.
Bear Runner said as vice president he would focus on the climate change by divesting from fossil fuels, creating a tribal hemp trade, decriminalizing protests and cooperating with those protecting the earth. He also wants to create a role for young people at the NCAI, defend access to sacred sites, promote indigenous knowledge and challenge tribes' status as "domestic dependents."
"I have already proven an ability to lead and a willingness to defend our sovereignty by all needed means during the #NoDAPL stand at Standing Rock," he wrote.
Bear Runner was one of many people arrested while protesting against the pipeline on the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota. He was found guilty in June 2018 of criminal trespass and engaging in a riot, according to the Bismark Tribune. Both convictions will stay off his record if he completes his unsupervised probation.
Bear Runner also served three years in the Army and has worked as a corrections officer, ambulance dispatcher, and lab compliance technician for the Oglala Sioux Tribe, he previously told the Journal.
The NCAI election comes as the organization is rebounding from the resignation of its long-serving executive director and firing of its highest ranking attorney, who was accused of sexual harassment, according to a Feb. 20 Indianz.com article.