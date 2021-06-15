Oglala Lakota cartoonist named Pulitzer Prize finalist

Marty Two Bulls Sr. was out getting coffee when he was named a finalist for the 2021 Pulitzer Prize in Editorial Cartooning.
“They don’t tell you [you’re a finalist] beforehand…my Twitter exploded and I wasn’t sure what was going on. It was a really nice surprise,” Two Bulls, who is from Pine Ridge, told the Journal on Monday.
Two Bulls was one of three finalists for the prestigious prize, which is awarded for a “distinguished cartoon or portfolio of cartoons, characterized by originality, editorial effectiveness, quality of drawing and pictorial effect, published as a still drawing, animation or both.” The Board described his work as “innovative and insightful cartoons that offer a Native American perspective on contemporary news events.”
Of the three finalists, however, the Pulitzer Prize Board did not name a winner – the only category without one.
“I felt it was strange,” Two Bulls said. “Any other time, you would expect to have a winner. They still haven’t explained why.”
The Association of American Editorial Cartoonists released a statement that it strongly disagrees with the Pulitzer Board’s decision and that it is “mystified by the pointed rejection of talented finalists.”
“The medium of editorial cartooning has been evolving for many years now, yet the Pulitzer board remains extremely traditional and narrow-minded in its tastes, apparently uncomfortable with contemporary trends in opinion cartooning and comic art. Last year, the board discarded the jurors’ choices and selected its own winner; this year represents a new low in this trend of insularity and institutional hubris,” Jen Sorenson, AAEC president, wrote.
Sorenson continued, “It is notable that the three Finalists chosen for 2021 were of Jewish, Latinx, and Native American backgrounds, yet this is the first time in 48 years that the board has chosen not to issue an award.”
Still, Two Bulls said being a Pulitzer finalist was a validation of years of hard work and that it was still a great honor to be named a finalist.
As a member of the Oglala Lakota, Two Bulls said he makes his cartoons for his people.
“I try to give our point of view [on contemporary issues] so we have a voice,” he said. "I'm not an elected official, and I can’t speak for all Native Americans, but I can speak for myself – that gives me a unique perspective.”
Two Bulls grew up in Rapid City and returns frequently. As a kindergartner at Robbinsdale Elementary School, his teacher told him he would be an artist someday and he’s been drawing ever since. Two Bulls began drawing editorial cartoons as a student at Central High School in the late 1970s and early 1980s for the student newspaper, the Pine Needle. He credits comic book artists like Richard Corben, Wally Wood and Frank Frazetta as early influences.
Native cartoonists are a small minority, but Two Bulls is not the first. He acknowledged those who came before him, saying he is “standing on the shoulders of the people who came before me.”
Two Bulls is constantly making art, but cartooning started as a hobby and expanded into something he does every week. He said he never thought he would be a professional artist, it was “just something that happened.”
After high school, Two Bulls studied commercial art at the Colorado Institute of Art in Denver. He came back to Rapid City and applied everywhere he could – economic recession in the early 1980s had made finding work for an artist difficult – before being hired as an assistant art director at KOTA. After that, he went on to be an in-house designer at the University of South Dakota, then a graphics editor at both the Rapid City Journal and the Argus Leader. Two Bulls worked at the Journal from 1993 to 2000.
After his children grew up, he decided to finish his Bachelors of Fine Arts degree at the Institute of American Indian Art in Santa Fe. He still goes back and forth from New Mexico to South Dakota.
“The hub of Native American art is here [in New Mexico]; I have to have some kind of presence here. I still have a lot of family in Rapid,” he said.
Two Bulls has been consistently drawing 52 cartoons a year for 20 years, and at one point he would draw up to 70 a year. His comics and editorial cartoons have run in the Lakota Times, the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation’s newspaper, since 2006. Since 2016, his work has run in the North Dakota tribal newspaper, the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation Times. His work also ran in Indian Country Today until 2001.
In addition to print newspapers, Two Bulls “embraced a growing readership of non-Natives cultivated through social media, in the hope that one Lakota man’s point of view will bring a better understanding and support for issues that affect Native American Indians,” according to his biography on the Pulitzer website. He posts his cartoons on his Facebook page a week after they are published in the newspapers.
Many of his cartoons are based on current events, but by the time they hit Facebook they are still timely, Two Bulls said. He will typically start on a comic on a Friday and then release it the next Thursday. The time it takes him to write a comic varies – sometimes, an idea “just happens.”
“This last [presidential] administration, they wrote themselves,” he said.
Then, he sketches and colors the comic using a tablet and a digital pen, and sends it out to the papers. The drawing process takes three to four hours depending on how complicated the design is.
The key to editorial cartooning, he said, is to stay up to date with the news as it is happening. He got the “news bug” working at the Journal, and since them he is constantly looking at the news and reading stories from different outlets.
He has created four comic strip series in addition to his weekly editorial cartoons. The first strip, “Deez,” began when his daughter was a baby in the mid-1980s. Named after her nickname, the strip was about her life as she grew up. That series has since ended, but he still re-runs the comics.
He described his series “Ptebolka,” Lakota for bull, as Native humor. He started drawing that series in 1990 and has worked on it on and off over the years.
“The gist of the jokes is B.S.,” he said, laughing. “It’s a bit rougher.”
A third strip, “Rez Dogs,” started as a political comic but over time morphed into a family strip. It is a lighthearted comic about a family of prairie dogs living on a Native American reservation.
His “Covid 2019” strip started during the COVID-19 pandemic and has been running in newspapers for 59 weeks now. Two Bulls said he hoped it would run for less than a year, as the strip will end once the pandemic is over.
In addition to comics, Two Bulls is a freelance artist and graphic designer, illustrating books and comic books and creating websites and logos. His own book of cartoons is in the works, but the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the production. Another comic book depicting the life of Crazy Horse is also in production.
Two Bulls said he is thankful of all of the readers who supported him throughout the years, especially those in Rapid City who have been following his work since his days at the Journal and his people, the Oglala Lakota.
“The readership [in Rapid City] is really special. A lot of people remember when I used to work there, and I haven’t forgotten about those readers,” he said.
But Pulitzer fanfare aside, Two Bulls’ day-to-day work remains the same as before.
“You hear about it and go back to work. I’m working on the next thing already,” he said.