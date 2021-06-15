Oglala Lakota cartoonist named Pulitzer Prize finalist

Native cartoonists are a small minority, but Two Bulls is not the first. He acknowledged those who came before him, saying he is “standing on the shoulders of the people who came before me.”

Two Bulls is constantly making art, but cartooning started as a hobby and expanded into something he does every week. He said he never thought he would be a professional artist, it was “just something that happened.”

After high school, Two Bulls studied commercial art at the Colorado Institute of Art in Denver. He came back to Rapid City and applied everywhere he could – economic recession in the early 1980s had made finding work for an artist difficult – before being hired as an assistant art director at KOTA. After that, he went on to be an in-house designer at the University of South Dakota, then a graphics editor at both the Rapid City Journal and the Argus Leader. Two Bulls worked at the Journal from 1993 to 2000.

After his children grew up, he decided to finish his Bachelors of Fine Arts degree at the Institute of American Indian Art in Santa Fe. He still goes back and forth from New Mexico to South Dakota.

“The hub of Native American art is here [in New Mexico]; I have to have some kind of presence here. I still have a lot of family in Rapid,” he said.