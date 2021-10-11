Oglala Lakota College hones virtual course delivery during pandemic

She noted, too, the benefits of virtual learning if students have children at home.

“A lot of our students are nontraditional students, so they do have families at home, they do have kids at home,” she said.

Shortbull said no determination has been made regarding when in-person learning will resume. That depends upon the curtailment of COVID-19, he said. He noted, too, that once in-person classes do resume, students will have a choice: in-person learning or Zoom.

Shortbull has served as president of Oglala Lakota College since 1995, and before that he was the president from 1975-1979. He reflected on some aspects of the college, over the years, that go beyond the recent challenges posed by the pandemic.

He said the nursing and elementary education programs have proven particularly successful in leading students to employment. He also emphasized continuing efforts to make education affordable.

“Our ultimate goal,” Shortbull said, “is for every student who comes to our institution to get full cost of attendance paid for by our scholarships and Pell Grants.”

Shortbull said it’s a goal that may take about 50 years to achieve, but he added: “We’re on our way, with $33 million in scholarship endowments.”