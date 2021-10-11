Oglala Lakota College hones virtual course delivery during pandemic

Back in March 2020, when COVID-19 was first descending, officials at Oglala Lakota College moved swiftly to virtual learning. It’s a method they continue to use today, with students at the college’s 11 centers learning through Zoom sessions bolstered by laptops, mobile hotspots and other resources distributed by the college.
The arrangement allows students to learn online in their communities as it ensures safety, said President Thomas Shortbull.
“It’s absolutely safe,” he said. “It isn’t just marginally safe. It’s absolutely safe.”
Shortbull said some labs have continued to require in-person learning, but the vast majority of coursework has been done online. He said college officials have provided students with laptops and mobile hotspots funded through federal COVID-19 relief assistance to facilitate participation in Zoom classes. He said the college has passed out about 1,000 laptops.
Shortbull said the college, chartered by the Oglala Sioux Tribe, has nine centers on the Pine Ridge Reservation, along with centers in Rapid City and the Cheyenne River Reservation.
The college’s decentralization, Shortbull said, has made the shift to virtual learning less disruptive than it might have been – both to the students’ lives and to the financial well-being of the college. Shortbull said the college has not invested in buildings for student housing and other services that would take financial hits from moving the learning process off-campus.
“Since we’re decentralized, there isn’t much of a need for student housing,” he said. “We (generally) don’t have to have dorms and cafeterias.”
Shortbull said the college has only two small residence halls in its system.
Jackie Alcantar, director of the He Sapa College Center in Rapid City, part of Oglala Lakota College, said some classes are more readily amenable to online learning than others.
“One of the challenges we had at the beginning was with Lakota traditional art classes,” she said. Alcantar said the demonstration of bead work and other artistic techniques requires more camera dexterity than other sorts of lessons do. It took some time, she said, to set up cameras to capture the intricacies of the coursework.
“Now they have the camera system and the technology working,” she said.
Jo-El Clifford is pursuing her associate of arts and bachelor’s degrees in early childhood education at Oglala Lakota College. She’s also working toward state certification. Clifford is taking Traditional Lakota Art 1, taught by Stephanie Two Crow, through the Rapid City center. That’s the sort of class Alcantar observed can be challenging in a virtual setting.
“It’s kind of hard because it’s hands-on and personal,” Clifford agreed.
By now, though, Clifford has collected beads, threads, pieces of leather, needles and other materials at home that have helped her, she said, to adapt well to the course’s Zoom delivery. Close observation, she said, is key.
“We’re watching how our instructor is working, and then following along,” she said.
As for the overall virtual education strategy, Clifford said she likes “the dynamic of being able to be in my own environment.”
Alcantar noted that the adjustment to virtual learning, especially at first, was a tough one as students were asked to leave a learning environment that had become nourishing for them.
“They felt comfortable here,” she said, recalling in-person learning before the pandemic. “They felt secure.”
That sense of security made the need to learn virtually, without the familiar gatherings of students and teachers, especially difficult.
“When we first went online, we had so many students who were just sad,” she said. “They were sad that they couldn’t come anymore. The adjustment was hard.”
That rough adjustment, though, was accompanied by the learning of some new skills, Alcantar said.
“Now they’re actually learning to maneuver online and get onto Zoom and upload their documents and download things they need,” she said. “They’re really liking it, and they’re seeing that it works for them.”
She noted, too, the benefits of virtual learning if students have children at home.
“A lot of our students are nontraditional students, so they do have families at home, they do have kids at home,” she said.
Shortbull said no determination has been made regarding when in-person learning will resume. That depends upon the curtailment of COVID-19, he said. He noted, too, that once in-person classes do resume, students will have a choice: in-person learning or Zoom.
Shortbull has served as president of Oglala Lakota College since 1995, and before that he was the president from 1975-1979. He reflected on some aspects of the college, over the years, that go beyond the recent challenges posed by the pandemic.
He said the nursing and elementary education programs have proven particularly successful in leading students to employment. He also emphasized continuing efforts to make education affordable.
“Our ultimate goal,” Shortbull said, “is for every student who comes to our institution to get full cost of attendance paid for by our scholarships and Pell Grants.”
Shortbull said it’s a goal that may take about 50 years to achieve, but he added: “We’re on our way, with $33 million in scholarship endowments.”
Of all of the college’s centers right now, the largest enrollment lies in Rapid City, which harbors 264 students, Shortbull said. Cheyenne River’s student count is 144, and the center at Kyle harbors 129 students. Shortbull said records show 1,039 students attending the college overall last spring.
Alcantar said registration for next semester through the college’s website is starting early this fall, beginning on Oct. 18 and ending on Dec. 23.
