Oglala Sioux council banishes non-member with COVID-19 from reservation

The employee immediately contacted Red Cloud after learning about the positive test, and the school then alerted the Oglala Sioux Tribe, the Facebook post says. Bear Runner soon ordered a 72-hour lockdown that’s set to end 6 p.m. on Friday. The IHS and South Dakota Department of Health are investigating whether the person came into contact with anyone else, the order says.

The employee was released from the Rapid City hospital after one day of treatment, Nadolny said. Red Cloud is paying for the couple’s housing in Rapid City and the employee continues to earn a salary. Pastoral staff have also reached out to make sure the couple's spiritual and emotional needs are being met.

Red Cloud has a “really good working relationship with the tribe” and continues to communicate about the case and banishment, Nadolny said. He said he’s seeking clarification on whether the employee can appeal the banishment and why some council members think a law was broken.

Banishment

Audio and video of the council meeting were not posted online as of Thursday afternoon but Bear Runner said on KILI radio that the employee had left the reservation after tribal, national and global laws related to COVID-19 were set in place.