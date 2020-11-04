Oglala Sioux election results expected around 4 p.m. today

The Oglala Sioux Tribe’s election office said Wednesday morning that they expect to release the unofficial election results around 4 p.m.

Election workers were counting ballots past 11 p.m., according to a livestream on the tribe’s Facebook page.

Going by one polling site at a time, an election worker would read off each ballot — who the voter chose for president, vice president and council representative — as another worker made tally marks on large white sheets of paper. Once all votes in a district were counted, a worker would add up the total votes for each candidate and write that number on the sheet of paper.

Incumbent president Julian Bear Runner is facing a challenge from Kevin Killer, a former state lawmaker who won the most votes in a 12-candidate primary.

Bear Runner has overseen aggressive measures to prevent the coronavirus from spreading and supported successful efforts to legalize marijuana and same-sex marriage. He successfully backed hate crime legislation and spoke out against legalizing alcohol in casinos.

He’s also faced several controversies, including being charged in tribal court with driving while intoxicated and making a verbal assault. The charges have yet to be resolved, according to the tribe’s attorney general.