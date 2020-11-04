Oglala Sioux election results expected around 4 p.m. today

The Oglala Sioux Tribe’s election office said Wednesday morning that they expect to release the unofficial election results around 4 p.m.
Election workers were counting ballots past 11 p.m., according to a livestream on the tribe’s Facebook page.
Going by one polling site at a time, an election worker would read off each ballot — who the voter chose for president, vice president and council representative — as another worker made tally marks on large white sheets of paper. Once all votes in a district were counted, a worker would add up the total votes for each candidate and write that number on the sheet of paper.
Incumbent president Julian Bear Runner is facing a challenge from Kevin Killer, a former state lawmaker who won the most votes in a 12-candidate primary.
Bear Runner has overseen aggressive measures to prevent the coronavirus from spreading and supported successful efforts to legalize marijuana and same-sex marriage. He successfully backed hate crime legislation and spoke out against legalizing alcohol in casinos.
He’s also faced several controversies, including being charged in tribal court with driving while intoxicated and making a verbal assault. The charges have yet to be resolved, according to the tribe’s attorney general.
Bear Runner was suspended for 30 days in July after some council members were upset they couldn’t reach him after he issued a 72-hour coronavirus lockdown. He was then put on an unpaid suspension but survived an impeachment hearing after being accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a teen.
Killer earned 721 votes in the primary race while Bear Runner earned 445, narrowly making it to the general election by earning just one more vote than former president John Yellow Bird Steele.
Support Local Journalism
Killer is a former Democratic state representative and senator whose career has focused on Indigenous youth as well as Democratic and Indigenous politics, according to his Facebook campaign page.
He founded two organizations: one meant to advance Native American candidates and another for Indigenous youth leadership. He’s a senior fellow at Prism — a social justice-focused news outlet led by people of color — and former fellow for the Bush and Open Societies foundations.
Vice-president candidate Alicia Mousseau, who has a doctorate in clinical psychology, earned 1,128 votes in the primary. She faces off against former president Bryan Brewer, who earned 825 votes.
Whoever wins will replace Thomas Poor Bear, who was appointed vice president by the tribal council after it impeached Darla Black. Poor Bear did not run for any position this year while Black came in ninth place in the presidential primary.
Mousseau is backed by the Victory Fund, a national organization dedicated to electing LGBTQ people. If she wins she will be the first openly LGBTQ official elected to to the tribe’s executive branch, according to a biography on the organization’s website.
Mousseau's professional career focuses on bringing culturally adapted evidence-based mental health programs to Lakota families, the biography says. As vice president she wants to create a research and training center focused on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, math), create healing-informed communities and focus on creating solutions, according to her Facebook campaign page.
Brewer wrote on his Facebook campaign page that he’s running to improve the lives of children. He pointed to his experience as a teacher, coach, the founder of the Lakota Nation Invitational and his work to bring the Lakota Tech High School to the reservation.
"This isn't lip service for me. This has been my lifelong commitment to our people, our children," Brewer wrote.
Voters will also be selecting 20 council members across nine districts. The election was open for Oglala Sioux Tribe members who live on the Pine Ridge Reservation.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.