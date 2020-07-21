Oglala Sioux police looking for missing man last seen in Pine Ridge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Oglala Sioux Tribe's Department of Public Safety is searching for a man last seen earlier this month in Pine Ridge.

Sinte Wambli White Butterfly, 21, has been missing since July 12, the agency wrote Monday on its Facebook page.

White Butterfly was last seen around 4 p.m. on July 12 at the Big Bats Convenience Store in Pine Ridge. He was last seen wearing tan khaki pants, a black T-shirt and black shoes, and may have been with an unknown woman with long hair.

White Butterfly is six feet tall, weighs about 200 pounds and walks with a limp on his right leg due to an injury. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about White Butterfly should call dispatch at (605) 867-5111​

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0