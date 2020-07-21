Oglala Sioux police looking for missing man last seen in Pine Ridge
Oglala Sioux police looking for missing man last seen in Pine Ridge

  • Updated
072220-nws-missing 1

Sinte Wambli White Butterfly

 Courtesy photo

The Oglala Sioux Tribe's Department of Public Safety is searching for a man last seen earlier this month in Pine Ridge. 

Sinte Wambli White Butterfly, 21, has been missing since July 12, the agency wrote Monday on its Facebook page. 

White Butterfly was last seen around 4 p.m. on July 12 at the Big Bats Convenience Store in Pine Ridge. He was last seen wearing tan khaki pants, a black T-shirt and black shoes, and may have been with an unknown woman with long hair. 

072220-nws-missing 2

Sinte Wambli White Butterfly. 

White Butterfly is six feet tall, weighs about 200 pounds and walks with a limp on his right leg due to an injury. He has brown hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information about White Butterfly should call dispatch at (605) 867-5111​

