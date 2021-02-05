 Skip to main content
Oglala Sioux police looking for murder suspect on reservation, Rapid City
Oglala Sioux police looking for murder suspect on reservation, Rapid City

  • Updated
A Pine Ridge murder suspect is believed to be living in the Pine Ridge Reservation or Rapid City, according to Bob Ecoffey, chief of the Oglala Sioux police.

Phillip Wayne Pond, 38, has a federal arrest warrant after being charged with the second-degree murder of 40-year-old Justin Little Hawk, Ecoffey said Friday morning. Both are from Pine Ridge.

Justin "Ohitika" Little Hawk also went by Thomas Leroy Hoof, according to his obituary.

Little Hawk was shot outside a Pine Ridge home on Nov. 22, 2020, Ecoffey said. He was taken to the University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, Colorado, and died on Dec. 11, his obituary says.

Ecoffey declined to discuss the circumstances or details of the shooting. Pond's charging document and any other court records appear to be sealed.

