Oglala Sioux president calls Allender's homeless remarks 'racist, ignorant'

Oglala Sioux President Julian Bear Runner called Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender’s comments at a recent press conference on homelessness “racist, ignorant, inflammatory and insensitive” in a letter made public Thursday.

He also said Allender’s comments showed that “relations between the Indigenous people of this continent is nowhere near where it should be in terms of equality and fairness.”

The response comes about a week after Allender’s press conference on homelessness where he said around 100 new people have joined the city's homeless population.

Allender also said that many have come from nearby reservations and are attracted to free meals offered in city parks from about 11 organizations. He also said the city has had conversations with tribal governments but hasn’t had a good dialogue while trying to find a solution.

Allender said some of the simple solutions "right here in front of our nose" is that those who are homeless and from out of town should go home immediately. He said the city can assist with transportation for those who need to find their way back.