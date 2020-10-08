Oglala Sioux president calls Allender's homeless remarks 'racist, ignorant'

Oglala Sioux President Julian Bear Runner called Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender’s comments at a recent press conference on homelessness “racist, ignorant, inflammatory and insensitive” in a letter made public Thursday.
He also said Allender’s comments showed that “relations between the Indigenous people of this continent is nowhere near where it should be in terms of equality and fairness.”
The response comes about a week after Allender’s press conference on homelessness where he said around 100 new people have joined the city's homeless population.
Allender also said that many have come from nearby reservations and are attracted to free meals offered in city parks from about 11 organizations. He also said the city has had conversations with tribal governments but hasn’t had a good dialogue while trying to find a solution.
Allender said some of the simple solutions "right here in front of our nose" is that those who are homeless and from out of town should go home immediately. He said the city can assist with transportation for those who need to find their way back.
"These folks left an existing support system to come here to Rapid City, and they don't have that support system here," he said. "We want to help get as many of those folks back home as possible."
Allender said Thursday that that suggestion was given to him by a Lakota elder.
"I didn't pull this out of my racist hat, but I did say it, so I suppose it makes it a big problem," he said.
Bear Runner told the Journal on Thursday morning that his office has not been contacted by Allender. His letter said that Allender’s tone and rhetoric at the press conference “only exposes your divisiveness on the matter.”
"I admit, and I am the first one and one who most often admits that I am sometimes blunt, so it was my tone," Allender said Thursday. "It seems to me that the homeless advocacy groups are willing to fight."
He said there may be people searching for a better solution and he commends that, but they want the solution before winter.
"I'm ready, willing and able to work together and do what can be done to protect these individuals camping along the creek," he said. "Protecting, not encouraging them, to live outdoors as they are now. It's hard to watch."
Support Local Journalism
In Allender’s press conference, he said the city has had conversations with tribal members and groups from local reservations but has not had a meaningful dialogue with a tribal government.
“I think this letter brings into question whether or not he heard the press conference,” Allender said of Bear Runner. “By his letter and a meeting I had yesterday, it is apparent to me that there will be no cooperation. I can’t make a point, I can’t even continue in the discussion because the anger that comes out of this just makes the conversation very difficult.”
Allender said he met Wednesday with three people, including NDN Collective President and CEO Nick Tilsen, who gave the mayor a list of demands regarding a Rapid Creek patrol.
The group is demanding the city support and sustain the Rapid Creek patrol through the fall and winter, dedicate land for a winter camp and develop a life skills outreach program.
In Bear Runner’s letter, he said the Pine Ridge Reservation has a homelessness crisis as well and that it’s been that way since the reservations were established.
He also said the homeless population in Rapid City may appear to have a majority of Lakota people, but there is a large number of homeless from all backgrounds.
Allender said the homeless problem is not a racial issue.
“What’s important to understand is there are people who are camping on the creek who will not access homeless services that we have available,” he said.
He said the city has been trying to address the homeless issue without the help of tribal governments for a long time.
Allender also responded to a column written by Native Sun News Today’s Tim Giago who wrote that Allender referred to Native Americans as “those people.”
“That term was never used,” the mayor said. “The people who haven’t seen my press conference or ever been engaged in this issue seem to have the most to say and it’s disappointing.”
Allender said he wants the communities to come together to find a long-term solution but getting a building that could hold about 100 people would only be a short-term solution. He also asked what would then happen for the next hundred and the hundred after that.
“It becomes an insurmountable problem without an adequate solution,” he said. “Obviously, the solution cannot be to immediately make this the path of least resistance.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.